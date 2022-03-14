MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    WMS

The Business Case for Tighter WMS and WES Integration

Honeywell Intelligrated explores some common challenges DCs face when selecting a WMS while presenting the advantages of bringing these key systems under one software platform.

Does your warehouse management system (WMS) integrate well with your warehouse execution system (WES)? While both offerings have become essential components for meeting the growing challenges of e-commerce fulfillment, these critical systems often don’t complement each other. As a result, most distribution center (DC) operators encounter varying degrees of difficulty when connecting these systems to enable improved inventory management, more precise order fulfillment coordination and a unified view of their operations.

In our white paper, The Business Case for Tighter WMS and WES Integration5, Honeywell Intelligrated explores some common challenges DCs face when selecting a WMS while presenting the advantages of bringing these key systems under one software platform, such as:

  • End-to-end visibility and workflow integration
  • Single-software economies of scale
  • Seamless coordination of critical warehouse functions
