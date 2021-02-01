MMH    Topics 

The Manufacturing Institute announces partnership with Union Pacific on workforce development

Grant from Union Pacific and three-year partnership aims on shrinking the workforce gender gap by inspiring more women and young people to pursue modern industry careers.

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

The Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, announced today a three-year partnership with Union Pacific Railroad to shrink the workforce gender gap by inspiring more women and young people to pursue modern industry careers.

The $3 million grant from Union Pacific—one of the nation’s largest freight railroads—will fund a new initiative called “Careers on Track.” The initiative will support workforce development and career solutions for women and will include creating a digital STEM curriculum, a virtual 3D-mapping STEM experience and a STEM micro-grant program for women.

The MI will also leverage existing programs, such as Heroes MAKE America, the STEP Women’s Initiative and its youth engagement platform, to launch a digital campaign to bring awareness to the workforce gender gap and inspire the next generation of workers.

“There are nearly 500,000 job openings right now in manufacturing and millions more expected over the next decade, and closing the gender gap is a critical part of meeting this incredible need. That’s why we are excited to work with a partner like Union Pacific that shares our vision of supporting the women’s workforce of tomorrow while advancing the women’s workforce of today,” said MI Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “This partnership will bolster the MI’s existing efforts and allow us to accomplish even more through ‘Careers on Track.’”

“We have a unique opportunity to address today’s workforce crisis head-on. At Union Pacific, our goal is to double the number of women in our workforce within the next 10 years, and this partnership with the MI is a crucial step toward that goal,” said Union Pacific Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Beth Whited. “We are inspired by the MI’s track record of innovation and look forward to working closely with them over the next three years.”

Union Pacific has a long history of providing support to local organizations through its robust Community Ties Giving Program. Focused on building safe, prosperous, vibrant communities, the program’s workforce development efforts focus on putting youth on the right track, raising awareness of middle skills jobs like those offered by Union Pacific and educating and preparing young adults for career readiness. This partnership with the MI directly helps address these goals.

“Careers on Track” will serve as a national model on how to empower and inspire women and youth, particularly girls, to explore modern career paths by changing the perception of what an industry career means in 2021 and beyond, as well as help women build networks and develop skills that help them excel personally and professionally.


Article Topics

News
STEM
The Manufacturing Institute
Workforce
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources