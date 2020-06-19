MMH    Topics 

The Rebound Podcast: The Five Things We’re Watching Now

Listen in as ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock discuss the five ways the COVID pandemic is impacting supply chains now, and going forward.

By

It’s easy to imagine that the world came to a halt at the end of March. For two months, we’ve all been at home, trying to keep up with work, chase our kids, bake bread and watch too much Netflix.

But like rust, supply chains never sleep. It hasn’t always been pretty – there have been successes and failures these last two months. Most important there have been, and will be, lessons learned as the economy, and supply chains, rebound.

That’s what The Rebound Podcast is all about. In each episode, Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association For Supply Chain Management, and Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review, will look at how supply chain managers are rethinking their supply chain processes now as we all get back up and running.

In this first episode, The Five Things We’re Watching Now, Abe and Bob
look at the five things they’re watching right now – everything from the Just-In-Case Supply Chain to what the Circular Economy might look going forward.

Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.


Article Topics

News
Abe Eshkenazi
ASCM
Podcast
Supply Chain Management Review
The Rebound Podcast
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources