The Rebound Podcast: The Five Things We’re Watching Now

It’s easy to imagine that the world came to a halt at the end of March. For two months, we’ve all been at home, trying to keep up with work, chase our kids, bake bread and watch too much Netflix.

But like rust, supply chains never sleep. It hasn’t always been pretty – there have been successes and failures these last two months. Most important there have been, and will be, lessons learned as the economy, and supply chains, rebound.

That’s what The Rebound Podcast is all about. In each episode, Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of the Association For Supply Chain Management, and Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review, will look at how supply chain managers are rethinking their supply chain processes now as we all get back up and running.

In this first episode, The Five Things We’re Watching Now, Abe and Bob

look at the five things they’re watching right now – everything from the Just-In-Case Supply Chain to what the Circular Economy might look going forward.

Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.



