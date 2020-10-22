The Rebound Podcast: What it takes to be a supply chain leader

In this episode of The Rebound, Mike Griswold, Research VP in Gartner’s Consumer Value Chain team, tells us just what it takes to be a Gartner Top 25 Supply Chain, and supply chain leader. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Every year for the past 16 years, Gartner has put together it’s list of the Top 25 supply chains – as well as a second list of five supply chain masters. It’s a glimpse not just into leading supply chains, but also to supply chain leaders. After all, supply chains don’t just happen in a vacuum.

In this episode of The Rebound, Mike Griswold Research VP in Gartner’s Consumer Value Chain team shares his insights from putting together this year’s list of leaders, along with the trends Gartner is watching in supply chain management.

