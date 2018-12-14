The warehouse of the future
Several trends are redefining the warehouse as we know it
A few months ago, Mitch Gross from Media Planet asked me what I thought the warehouse of the future might look like. It was for a special publication on the digital supply chain to be distributed by USA Today.
The publication went live today, but you can read my answer here.
I'd love to hear what readers think
About the AuthorBob Trebilcock Bob Trebilcock, editorial director, has covered materials handling, technology, logistics and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. In addition to Supply Chain Management Review, he is also Executive Editor of Modern Materials Handling. A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Trebilcock lives in Keene, NH. He can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Article Topics: Digital supply chain · Future of business and technology · Media Planet
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
