Tippmann Innovation wins CEBA’s 2019 Built by the Best Award

Tippmann Innovation was named the recipient of the Controlled Environment Building Association’s (CEBA) Built by the Best Award for their Detroit, Mich., project with Wolverine Packing Co.

The award was presented during the final general session of the 39th CEBA Conference & Expo. More than 265 industry professionals participated in the event in Miami, Fla.

In early February 2019, Tippmann Innovation completed the 180,000-square-foot meat processing and distribution facility for Wolverine Packing. Wolverine Packing Co. is one of the nation’s leading producers of meat and processes more than 8 million burgers a week. This new facility allows them to expand their operation while bringing a variety benefits to the surrounding community. This state-of-the-art warehouse is Wolverine’s fifth processing plant in Detroit. It is home to more than 20,000 pallet positions of storage space as well as the QuickFreeze In-Rack Freezing System (QF+).

Tippmann Innovation and Wolverine Packing Co. created a video overview of the project which is now posted to GCCA’s Youtube channel.

An additional 22 CEBA members participated on the 2019 winning project, including: All Weather Insulated Panels, Cascade Energy, Crown, CSI of Virginia, Inc., Danfoss, Dow Building Solutions, Dupont, Evapco Inc., Fastener Systems, Inc., Fricks Company, Hansen, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, LiftMaster, M&M Refrigeration, Metl-Span, Owens Corning, Foamular, Rite-Hite-Corporation, S&S Refrigeration Company, Senneca Holdings, UPS Freight and Victaulic.

The other two finalists for the 2019 CEBA Built by the Best Award included Primus Builders for the facility they completed for United States Cold Storage in Denton, Texas and United Insulated Structures for the facility they completed for United States Cold Storage in Lebanon, Ind.

The submission process for the 2020 CEBA Built by the Best Award will open in the spring of 2020. More information can be found here.

CEBA also announced new board members during the closing session of the 39th Annual CEBA Conference and Expo.

Vince Free, founder of FREEZ Construction, transitioned into the Chairman role; Marko Dzeletovich, Coldbox Builders, moved into the Vice Chairman position; Sam Tippmann, Tippmann Innovation, was named Treasurer; and Tim Nguyen, of ESI Group, is now Immediate Past Chairman.

Board members re-elected to three-year terms include Peter Bartell from RHH Foam Systems Inc.; Brian King, A M King; Jay Smith with Metl-Span LLC; and Chuck Zimmermann with Entrematic.

Nick Dakouras, Delta T Construction Company and Vince Humphreys, Ahern Fire Protection were elected as new board members.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEBA chairman,” Free said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts on achieving recognition for members, developing expertise, building future talent and promoting the value our members provide to the controlled environment industry.”

For a full list of CEBA Board Members, visit the GCCA website. The 40th CEBA Conference & Expo will be held November 10-12, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.



