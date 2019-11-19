MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Tippmann Innovation wins CEBA’s 2019 Built by the Best Award

180,000-square-foot meat processing and distribution facility features more than 20,000 pallet positions and an in-rack freezing system.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
More Storage

Tippmann Innovation was named the recipient of the Controlled Environment Building Association’s (CEBA) Built by the Best Award for their Detroit, Mich., project with Wolverine Packing Co.

The award was presented during the final general session of the 39th CEBA Conference & Expo. More than 265 industry professionals participated in the event in Miami, Fla.

In early February 2019, Tippmann Innovation completed the 180,000-square-foot meat processing and distribution facility for Wolverine Packing. Wolverine Packing Co. is one of the nation’s leading producers of meat and processes more than 8 million burgers a week. This new facility allows them to expand their operation while bringing a variety benefits to the surrounding community. This state-of-the-art warehouse is Wolverine’s fifth processing plant in Detroit. It is home to more than 20,000 pallet positions of storage space as well as the QuickFreeze In-Rack Freezing System (QF+).

Tippmann Innovation and Wolverine Packing Co. created a video overview of the project which is now posted to GCCA’s Youtube channel.

An additional 22 CEBA members participated on the 2019 winning project, including: All Weather Insulated Panels, Cascade Energy, Crown, CSI of Virginia, Inc., Danfoss, Dow Building Solutions, Dupont, Evapco Inc., Fastener Systems, Inc., Fricks Company, Hansen, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, LiftMaster, M&M Refrigeration, Metl-Span, Owens Corning, Foamular, Rite-Hite-Corporation, S&S Refrigeration Company, Senneca Holdings, UPS Freight and Victaulic.

The other two finalists for the 2019 CEBA Built by the Best Award included Primus Builders for the facility they completed for United States Cold Storage in Denton, Texas and United Insulated Structures for the facility they completed for United States Cold Storage in Lebanon, Ind.

The submission process for the 2020 CEBA Built by the Best Award will open in the spring of 2020. More information can be found here.
CEBA also announced new board members during the closing session of the 39th Annual CEBA Conference and Expo.

Vince Free, founder of FREEZ Construction, transitioned into the Chairman role; Marko Dzeletovich, Coldbox Builders, moved into the Vice Chairman position; Sam Tippmann, Tippmann Innovation, was named Treasurer; and Tim Nguyen, of ESI Group, is now Immediate Past Chairman.

Board members re-elected to three-year terms include Peter Bartell from RHH Foam Systems Inc.; Brian King, A M King; Jay Smith with Metl-Span LLC; and Chuck Zimmermann with Entrematic.

Nick Dakouras, Delta T Construction Company and Vince Humphreys, Ahern Fire Protection were elected as new board members.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEBA chairman,” Free said. “I look forward to continuing our efforts on achieving recognition for members, developing expertise, building future talent and promoting the value our members provide to the controlled environment industry.”

For a full list of CEBA Board Members, visit the GCCA website. The 40th CEBA Conference & Expo will be held November 10-12, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Storage
Equipment
Rack
Cold Chain
Cold Storage
Food and Beverage
Global Cold Chain Alliance
Storage
   All topics

Storage News & Resources

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Interact Analysis: Poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
Getting warehouse rack systems right
Steel King showcases solutions that form the foundation for an effective supply chain
Jungheinrich AG to acquire Indiana-based Storage Solutions group
Frazier mourns passing of Domenick Iellimo, EVP at the company
More Storage

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources