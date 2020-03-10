TMHNA announces recipients of university research grants

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) has selected research proposals from Cornell University and Purdue University to receive funding through the TMHNA University Research Program.

During a joint press conference with Material Handling Institute (MHI), two proposals were cho-sen from a pool of 44 applicants from 30 leading universities across the country, a record for the URP, now in its fourth year.

Khurram Afridi, representing Cornell University, was recognized for his work with students on a wireless charging system for autonomous materials handling vehicles. Jorge Dorribo Camba and his students from Purdue University are using data analysis to help small and medium enterprises overcome barriers to adopting new technology to keep pace with Industry 4.0.

“Our University Research Program is reflective of Toyota’s mission to solve challenges creative-ly,” said Brett Wood, TMHNA president and CEO. “In partnering with leading universities, we seek to foster industry-led innovation by combining our resources and guidance with the fresh and new ideas coming out of academia. Together in the spirit of collaboration, we hope to build a better, safer, more efficient future for the material handling industry.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in At-lanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain so-lutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



