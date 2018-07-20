To Automate or Not to Automate?

enVista

By· July 20, 2018

Distributors continue to search for meaningful ways to increase productivity in their distribution processes, lower operating costs, and differentiate themselves in a crowded market. So how are the most successful companies winning in this fiercely competitive environment? The answer is automation.

Read our white paper to learn how automation can be useful in achieving eight key initiatives, including:

Improving order accuracy

Managing SKU proliferation

Optimizing cube utilization when DC expansion isn’t an option