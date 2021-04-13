Topper Industrial reveals its Tuggable Bar Cart

In response to customers’ desires to unload long lengths on materials from outside docks as well as throughout their facilities—a task they were unable to previously complete, due to narrow aisles and tight floor layouts—Topper Industrial is showcasing its Tuggable Bar Cart at ProMatDX.

Long and narrow, it has a 36 x 192-inch frame. The heavy-duty cart is able to carry longer lengths of material since it’s comprised of long bar stock. Equipped with a removable tow bar, fork tubes and front axle steering, the cart’s alternative steering options produce high flexibility as it maneuvers long materials.

With a capacity of more than 20,000 pounds, the cart, which is especially ideal for unloading and loading materials outside, also has a heavy-duty thrust bearing.

“This is an intricate component of the cart’s design,” said Ed Brown, founder and CEO of Topper Industrial. “It not only increases its safety, but also enhances its reliability and strength.”



