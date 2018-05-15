Toyota Advanced Logistics acquires Peach State

MMH Staff

May 15, 2018

Toyota Advanced Logistics North America (TALNA) has announced its operating subsidiary, Bastian Solutions, has completed the acquisition of Peach State Integrated Technologies, a strategic supply chain consulting, engineering, and material handling integration firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

The acquisition supports TALNA’s growth strategy, while offering clients an expanded network of services and knowledgeable supply chain professionals.

“Bastian Solutions was Toyota Advanced Logistics’ foundational investment in North America to support Toyota Industries Corporation’s strategy to become the number one materials handling solution provider globally,” said Aaron Jones, president of Bastian Solutions.

“To achieve this goal, we rely on the talent of our organization. Peach State will greatly assist in our growth strategy, provide immediate strength to our company and ultimately help us better serve our customers across a broad spectrum of industries.”

To formalize the transaction and to ensure continued customer service, Jim Bowes, former president of Peach State, will transition to a senior role at Bastian Solutions. Aaron Jones will become president of Peach State Integrated Technologies while remaining in his role as president at Bastian Solutions.

“This acquisition allows each company to better serve its current and future customer base by maximizing and sharing knowledge and resources,” Bowes said. “I look forward to being a part of the Bastian Solutions team and strengthening our market position through this strategic alliance.”

Bastian Solutions was acquired by Toyota Advanced Logistics North America in 2017. As a subsidiary of Bastian Solutions, Peach State Integrated Technologies will become a TALNA company.

“Bastian Solutions and Peach State both go to market with consulting, helping customers navigate the changing requirements in their distribution and manufacturing operations,” said Michael Romano, president and CEO of Toyota Advanced Logistics North America.

Both companies share complementary but unique competencies that together broaden the breadth of TALNA’s capabilities. We are confident that this organizational approach will yield greater market results working together than we could have accomplished individually.”

About Toyota Advanced Logistics North America, Inc.

Formed in 2017, Toyota Advanced Logistics North America is responsible for facilitating Toyota Industries’ advanced logistics business in North America by managing a comprehensive set of professional competencies to support today’s changing distribution and manufacturing landscape.

Leveraging its operating subsidiaries, Bastian Solutions and Peach State, as well as resources in the broader Toyota enterprise, the organization provides consulting and supply chain integration solutions.

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics North America company, is a material handling systems integrator, providing automated solutions for distribution, manufacturing and order fulfillment centers around the world. The company specializes in e-Commerce, mobile robotics, IoT, consulting, warehouse software, and high-speed conveyor sortation systems.

Today, the company engineers and manufactures many of its own products including ZiPline Conveyor, Rogue Composite Pallets, BlueHound IoT pallet trackers and Exacta Supply Chain Software. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, Bastian Solutions includes 18 U.S. offices as well as 8 international offices.

About Peach State Integrated Technologies

Founded in 1975, Peach State Integrated Technologies, LLC, a Bastian Solutions company, is a professional services firm that provides strategic supply chain consulting, engineering, and integration of material handling solutions for their clients.

Their experienced team of consultants, engineers and project managers, design and deliver network optimization, distribution, manufacturing, and labor management solutions that increase productivity, reduce cost, mitigate risks and improve customer service across the enterprise.