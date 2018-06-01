Toyota Forklifts offers free safety consultations for National Forklift Safety Day

MMH Staff

Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A., (TMHU) announced its North American dealerships will offer no-cost forklift safety consultations for customers in honor of National Forklift Safety Day, which falls on June 12 this year.

The consultations, provided by authorized Toyota dealers in more than 230 locations in North America, can provide valuable insight about ways to reduce risk in the workplace.

In addition to the safety consultations, Toyota offers training programs and materials along with online resources that address several key safety areas in material handling.

TMHU President Jeff Rufener said:

“Toyota’s number one priority is to create safe products, so we’re naturally big supporters of National Forklift Safety Day. Implementing safety audits and training in your organization can reduce injuries, while preventing loss of resources and lowering maintenance costs.”

Created by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA), National Forklift Safety Day is an annual event for the forklift industry to emphasize the importance of operator training and the safe use of forklifts. The topic of forklift safety covers many aspects of material handling, including proper behavior in warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing plants.

