Toyota Material Handling acquires PennWest Toyota Lift

Company acquires equity in Pennsylvania-based forklift dealership

By

Steve Tadd, Director of Marketing, Dealer Development, and Dealer Systems at Toyota Material Handling.
Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has announced the acquisition of PennWest Toyota Lift, a Pennsylvania-based forklift dealership with locations in Mount Pleasant, Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania. The acquisition was finalized on July 1. The company will continue to be known as PennWest, with no change in management or staffing.

“PennWest has been a respected part of the Toyota dealer network for years and a terrific representative of everything Toyota stands for,” said Steve Tadd, TMH Director of Marketing & Dealer Development. “This acquisition will ensure Toyota’s continued representation in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio and offer continued dependable support to PennWest’s customers.”

PennWest Toyota Lift, founded in the late 1960s, has an extensive track record of success with Toyota, earning the company’s prestigious President’s Award in both 2018 and 2020. PennWest’s key executives and management will remain and continue to manage the business on behalf of TMH for the foreseeable future.

“Toyota is the perfect match for our company,” said PennWest President Mark Gaier. “Toyota’s philosophy to place a high value on quality products, customer service and associates mirrors our values. The transition will be seamless, and our customers will see business operating as usual.”


