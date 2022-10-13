Toyota Material Handling and group companies donate $100,000 in hurricane Ian relief

Toyota Material Handling (TMH), along with its partner companies, is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support communities affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian, TMH announced today.

Toyota Material Handling (TMH), The Raymond Corporation, Toyota Advanced Logistics/Bastian Solutions, Toyota Industries Commercial Finance (TICF), and Toyota Industries Commercial Finance Canada (TICFC), have come together to make the combined contribution to disaster relief.

Devastation was left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. More than 1.7 million people are still without electricity while search and rescue crews are working around the clock to save those trapped by high waters. Central Florida continues to flood as many people face dreadful conditions. The American Red Cross was one of the first relief efforts in the area offering people a safe place to stay, a hot meal, and healthcare services. The American Red Cross continues opening shelters throughout Florida and the Carolinas while dozens of Red Cross response vehicles travel to the hardest hit areas to provide food and supplies where it is safe to do so.

“As our relief efforts continue in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, we are grateful that Toyota Material Handling, and its affiliated companies, are partnering with us to provide vital aid and relief to the communities affected by this deadly disaster,” said Donna Colón, Executive Director, Southeast Chapter, American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “TMH has been a partner for years, and this generous gift will help us bring comfort and care to those impacted by this historic disaster. What a special way for TMH and its dealers to come together to help the American Red Cross alleviate suffering.”

Dozens of blood drives have been cancelled due to dangerous conditions and flood waters, leaving the Southeast in need of thousands of blood and platelet donations. This past week, TMH hosted a blood drive which collected 84 units of blood that will go directly toward the American Red Cross.

“Toyota Material Handling not only supports the American Red Cross financially in these times of severe need, but also with a large number of associate volunteers and regular blood drives,” said Bill Finerty, President and CEO of Toyota Material Handling. “We are proud to support disaster relief in Florida and the Carolinas as they continue to face hardship in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Toyota is committed to Helping People Carry the Load, whenever and wherever they may face that need.”



