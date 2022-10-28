Toyota Material Handling auctions special forklift for National Breast Cancer Awareness month

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) is auctioning off a unique forklift to its North American dealer network in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All funds raised from the auction – which is open until October 31 – will be donated to Susan G. Komen to help with breast cancer research and treatment.

The idea originated with the Toyota Women’s Impact Network (T-WIN). The group, whose mission is to continue TMH’s success as an employer of choice for women, wanted to do something unique to raise breast cancer awareness during the month of October. When they came up with the idea to auction off a one-of-a-kind pink breast cancer forklift, they mobilized a broad cross-functional team across TMH for support.

The groups were unanimous in their support for the idea and decided to offer its industry-leading dealer network the opportunity to bid on the special version of Toyota’s all-new 3-Wheel Electric Forklift. Many departments worked through various tasks like design, decals, tear down, paint, and assembly.

“We are so proud of the teamwork and collaboration that was put into making this meaningful truck,” said Lea Ann King, Vice President of Legal and founder of the Toyota Women’s Impact Network. “Toyota’s founding principle is to contribute to society, and I’m proud to work for a company that finds different ways to make an impact on important causes. We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer, so this auction is about more than just creating a pink forklift. It shows our associates, their families, and our dealers that we are passionate about supporting world-changing causes like Susan G. Komen. It was a team effort from our associates in Columbus, Indiana, and it was special to see so many people jump in to make this forklift and promote the auction.”

They worked quickly to ensure the beautiful truck was on display in early October during the company’s annual dealer meetings in Indianapolis. The auction and the cause that inspired it has also been actively promoted on social media. Every employee that had a hand in building the forklift or who has been touched by breast cancer in some way will sign the back of the forklift.



