MMH    Topics 

Toyota Material Handling auctions special forklift for National Breast Cancer Awareness month

Auction open until Oct. 31 for unique version of TMH's new 3-wheel electric forklift, to raise money for Susan G. Komen

By

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) is auctioning off a unique forklift to its North American dealer network in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All funds raised from the auction – which is open until October 31 – will be donated to Susan G. Komen to help with breast cancer research and treatment.

The idea originated with the Toyota Women’s Impact Network (T-WIN). The group, whose mission is to continue TMH’s success as an employer of choice for women, wanted to do something unique to raise breast cancer awareness during the month of October. When they came up with the idea to auction off a one-of-a-kind pink breast cancer forklift, they mobilized a broad cross-functional team across TMH for support.

The groups were unanimous in their support for the idea and decided to offer its industry-leading dealer network the opportunity to bid on the special version of Toyota’s all-new 3-Wheel Electric Forklift. Many departments worked through various tasks like design, decals, tear down, paint, and assembly.

“We are so proud of the teamwork and collaboration that was put into making this meaningful truck,” said Lea Ann King, Vice President of Legal and founder of the Toyota Women’s Impact Network. “Toyota’s founding principle is to contribute to society, and I’m proud to work for a company that finds different ways to make an impact on important causes. We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer, so this auction is about more than just creating a pink forklift. It shows our associates, their families, and our dealers that we are passionate about supporting world-changing causes like Susan G. Komen. It was a team effort from our associates in Columbus, Indiana, and it was special to see so many people jump in to make this forklift and promote the auction.”

They worked quickly to ensure the beautiful truck was on display in early October during the company’s annual dealer meetings in Indianapolis. The auction and the cause that inspired it has also been actively promoted on social media. Every employee that had a hand in building the forklift or who has been touched by breast cancer in some way will sign the back of the forklift.


Article Topics

News
charity
lift trucks
Toyota Material Handling
Toyota Material Handling North America
   All topics

Toyota Material Handling News & Resources

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
60 Seconds with Kim Douglass of Toyota Material Handling
Toyota Material Handling, Cornell Engineering unveil world’s first forklift learning studio
Toyota Material Handling sweeps TMHG Global Skills competition
Toyota Material Handling’s Kim Douglass places with gold in global skills competition
Toyota Material Handling formalizes partnership with unique nonprofit Anchor House
TMH and Toyota Motor North America donate electric forklift to food bank
More Toyota Material Handling

Latest in Materials Handling

Software helps robots play nice
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Mallard Manufacturing to open innovation lab
Plus One Robotics, with Yaskawa, expands use of AI robotic parcel handling solutions at FedEx
Protective packaging roundup
DHL Supply Chain expands global partnership with Locus Robotics to deploy 5,000 AMRs across multiple sites
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources