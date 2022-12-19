MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks    Toyota Material Handling    Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling formalizes partnership with unique nonprofit Anchor House

Toyota’s commitment through this partnership includes $100,000 in financial support to Anchor House to be paid over the next four years.

By

Picture, left to right, are Danielle Nickerson, Toyota Material Handling Human Resource Specialist; Tracy Stachniak, Toyota Material Handling Vice President of Human Resources; Megan Cherry, Anchor House Executive Director; and Emily McDonald, Anchor House Program Director.
Toyota Material Handling (TMH), a manufacturer of forklifts and provider of a range of material handling solutions, announced today a new partnership with Anchor House, a local nonprofit that focuses on investing in Jackson County, Indiana, residents through housing, employment resources and nutritional assistance. TMH is based in nearby Columbus, Indiana.

Anchor House is the only homeless assistance program serving the local community, offering two emergency shelters and the largest food pantry in the area.

“Toyota Material Handling is proud to partner with this local organization that has an impact on so many families and individuals in our community,” said Tracy Stachniak, TMH Vice President of Human Resources. “Anchor House is a staple in the community, and we are proud that this partnership will allow the shelter to broaden the ways they assist those in need.”

Toyota’s commitment through this partnership includes $100,000 in financial support to Anchor House to be paid over the next four years. The company is also providing in-kind donations to meet needs that arise for Anchor House and its beneficiaries, such as non-perishable food or business and interview attire. TMH employees will have unique opportunities to make a difference by volunteering for the organization to provide shelter maintenance and food pantry donations.

The partnership also includes support for Anchor House’s self-sufficiency program with Toyota providing employment skills training to residents involved in the program. The training includes but is not limited to interview skills, resumé writing and application completion assistance. Through this program, TMH is helping develop a sustainable employment track for Anchor House families.

“The growing need for our services in the community has been evident by the increased need for food and shelter we’ve continued to experience.  Now more than ever, our friends and neighbors need our assistance,” said Anchor House Executive Director Megan Cherry. “With the growing need, we rely on vital partners like Toyota to help us with our important work. This allows us to meet those needs and ensure that no one is left in the cold or hungry.
“We couldn’t be more grateful that Toyota has come along side us to provide volunteers, hard work and financial support to our mission. Toyota is one of our biggest champions and supporters. We are able to continue to meet the need because of this great partnership and work they support.”

In 2022, Anchor House provided more than 10,500 nights of shelter to citizens in need and served over 14,000 people through its food pantry. The organization has continuously served the Jackson County community for over three decades and partners with multiple organizations in the area to provide holistic support for those with immediate and long-term needs.


