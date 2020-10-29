MMH    Topics 

Toyota Material Handling marks 30 years of manufacturing in USA

Lift truck manufacturer Toyota Material Handling (TMH) commemorates three full decades of production at its Indiana plant

By

Latest Material Handling News

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More News

North America’s No. 1 forklift manufacturer, Toyota Material Handling (TMH), is commemorating its 30th anniversary of manufacturing the brand’s industry-leading equipment in the United States this year.

Toyota Forklifts began its domestic manufacturing operations at its plant in Columbus, Ind., in 1990. Since then, more than 700,000 forklifts have been produced using the legendary Toyota Production System (TPS) and waste-eliminating principles of Toyota Lean Management (TLM) at the 1.5 million square-foot, award-winning facility. Today, more than 1,500 Toyota associates contribute to the brand’s marketplace superiority, which has endured despite the challenges that have come with the coronavirus pandemic.

“For 30 years, Toyota Forklifts have been assembled in America’s heartland. This anniversary would never have been possible without the tireless efforts and dedication of our associates, dealers, and suppliers,” said Jeff Rufener, TMH President & CEO. “This year, as we reflect on where we’ve come from, we are filled with optimism and look forward to the next 30 years.”

In the last 30 years, TMH has introduced many of the material handling industry’s most innovative solutions including the TMH System of Active Stability (SAS). This technology revolutionized the industry’s standard for operational safety and has become a hallmark of the Toyota brand promise. More recently, the company has forged strategic partnerships to expand its services in automation and advanced logistics to meet the rapidly evolving needs of its customers as a full-line provider of material handling solutions. Learn more about Toyota Material Handling’s North American operations here.


Article Topics

News
Manufacturing
Toyota Material Handling North America
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources