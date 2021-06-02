MMH    Topics 

Toyota Material Handling reinforces operator safety as industry sees record growth

Toyota dealers offer no-cost forklift safety consultations during National Forklift Safety Day 2021

By

Toyota Material Handling (TMH) is using National Forklift Safety Day 2021 as an opportunity to reinforce the importance of operator safety in material handling environments. According to industry forecasts, sales of powered industrial trucks in the U.S. and Canada are expected to top 265,000 units this year, which would surpass the industry’s 2018 record high by more than 16,000 units.

That record growth will require new forklift operators that need to be trained. More than 4.5 million forklift operators are employed in 300 different industries in the US, according to a report from the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) and Oxford Economics. That number will continue to rise, and as current forklift operators learn to work in new and evolving environments, a renewed focus on operator safety is paramount.

“Logistics are different in 2021, and so are operator’s safety needs,” said Tom Lego, TMH Brand Ambassador. “Ongoing training is critically important for both novice and veteran forklift operators, especially with all the new technology found in today’s equipment. Even professional athletes go back and practice fundamentals as they prepare for the upcoming season. Forklift operators can benefit from doing the same thing. National Forklift Safety Day is a great opportunity for us in the material handling industry to refocus and reinforce the fundamentals of safety.”  

National Forklift Safety Day, sponsored by the ITA, is an annual event that serves as the focal point for forklift manufacturers to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training.

“Safety is strongly rooted in Toyota’s culture,” said Jeff Rufener, TMH President & CEO. “It remains our number one priority. Even though our customers’ needs are changing every day, Toyota’s support remains the same. We are honored to be a participant in an annual event like National Forklift Safety Day.” 

Across its North American locations, Toyota Material Handling dealers are celebrating National Forklift Safety Day on June 8 by helping to ensure their customers’ material handling fleet operators are current on safety training and regulations.

Toyota’s offerings include no-cost forklift consultations and free site audits. Operator training is also available on request from any one of the more than 230 Toyota dealer locations in the US. TMH also created a resource library of forklift safety information that can be accessed by visiting here.

For more resources, visit Toyota’s National Forklift Safety Day page found here.


