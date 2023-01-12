MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks    Toyota Material Handling    Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling’s Kim Douglass places with gold in global skills competition

Toyota Material Handling associate Kim Douglass became the first woman to ever medal in the Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG) Global Skills Competiton, finishing 1st, at even recently held in Japan

By

Toyota Material Handling associate Kim Douglass (shown here) recently became the first woman to ever medal in the Toyota Material Handling Group’s Global Skills Competiton.
Toyota Material Handling associate Kim Douglass (shown here) recently became the first woman to ever medal in the Toyota Material Handling Group’s Global Skills Competiton.

Kim Douglass, a Toyota Material Handling (TMH) associate, made history by becoming the first woman to ever place in the Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG) Global Skills Competition, earning a gold medal in the ‘Assembly’ category during the annual international competition held last month in Takahama, Japan. Douglass beat competitors from other Toyota group companies based in China, France, Italy and Sweden, as well as additional U.S. participants from The Raymond Corporation.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Kim’s significant achievement and the way she represented Toyota Material Handling in this intense global competition,” said Tony Miller, TMH Senior Vice President of Engineering, Operations & Strategic Planning. “Kim never strayed from our core values and always approached the competition with respect and humility.”

Douglass, who has been with Toyota for 13 years, participated in TMH’s internal competition and was eventually selected as the company’s representative for the ‘Assembly’ category. From there, she challenged competitors from Raymond’s Greene, New York, and Muscatine, Iowa factories in a regional competition prior to the big show in Japan. Douglass spent a full year in TMH’s training department as she prepared for the competition, practicing for several hours every day while also helping train others in the dojo area.

It culminated in the nine-day trip to Japan last month – Douglass’ first trip outside of the U.S. When it was finally time for the big day, Douglass did her best to calm the nerves.

“My thought was ‘This is just practice.’ I’m at home practicing.’ I kept saying it over and over to myself for three days,” Douglass said. “At one point, I glanced at the Japanese representative competing next to me, and I was like, ‘Nope, I can’t even look at him. I have to focus on my work only.’”

Douglass finished assembling the plates in 3 minutes and 16 seconds, and completed the torquing portion in eight minutes to earn the gold – much to her surprise.

“I looked at my coach and said ‘Really!?’” Douglass recalls. “I did not expect to win. I was hoping to at least place, but I did not plan on winning gold.”

Douglass said dozens of people congratulated her on the win – including many women sharing that they feel a sense of ‘girl power’ as a result of her achievement. But Douglass’ most memorable interaction came from a fellow competitor – Paige Frantz, a female representative from Raymond Muscatine who finished third. The duo developed a bond during the regional competition that continued as they pushed each other to get better.

“She told me right from the beginning, ‘You’re going to place.’ When I got done, the first thing she did was hug me and said, ‘I knew you were going to do it … I knew you were going to win this.’ That was really meaningful to me. We’re all in this together, and I was so happy that she placed too.

“One of the things I realized when we went through the tour in Takahama was there were not many women on the lines. So the fact that we’re showing everyone that women can do it – it’s awesome.”

Douglass’ win is a testament to TMH’s industry-leading reputation of dedication to innovation, quality and service. The full-line material handling solutions provider and North America’s leading manufacturer of forklifts maintains a constant focus on delivering the highest quality and believes in the concept of ‘Kaizen’, or continuous improvement, in every aspect of its business.

One area of improvement that TMH is especially focused on is encouraging more women to pursue a career in the material handling industry which makes Douglass’ win even more significant for the organization. The Toyota Women’s Impact Network, or T-WIN, plans to use Douglass’ achievement as a tangible example of what they hope to see more of in years to come.

“Kim’s achievement is more than just a win for TMH or even for Toyota; it’s a win for all women in the material handling industry,” said Tracy Stachniak, TMH Vice President of Human Resources, Training & Development. “We are committed to supporting and promoting diversity and inclusion in every way we can. Kim’s gold medal says one thing loud and clear – women can do it, too.”

The company celebrated Douglass’ gold medal with a special campus-wide day in her honor – coined Kim Douglass Day – complete with congratulatory signs and banners, a cafeteria offering based on her favorite meal, and gold cookies with red, white and blue ribbons attached to them.

“The big thing I learned through this whole experience is just not to be afraid,” Douglass said. “I never entered the skills competition before out of fear. I didn’t know what to expect, so I didn’t do it. Ultimately, I decided to go for it because I feel like I’m good at assembly and felt like if I didn’t try, I was going to regret it. I’m so happy I did. I’m going to apply that mindset to other parts of my life and continue to take chances on myself.

“I’m so thankful for everyone that supported me throughout this process, especially my coach Matt Heuer for always encouraging me to do my best.”


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
lift trucks
Toyota Material Handling
   All topics

Toyota Material Handling News & Resources

Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
60 Seconds with Kim Douglass of Toyota Material Handling
Toyota Material Handling, Cornell Engineering unveil world’s first forklift learning studio
Toyota Material Handling sweeps TMHG Global Skills competition
Toyota Material Handling’s Kim Douglass places with gold in global skills competition
Toyota Material Handling formalizes partnership with unique nonprofit Anchor House
TMH and Toyota Motor North America donate electric forklift to food bank
More Toyota Material Handling

Latest in Materials Handling

FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
Efficient Docks Create Efficient Warehouse Operations
Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources