Toyota observes National Forklift Safety Day

National Forklift Safety Day is a yearly reminder to be steadfast in creating a culture of safety.

June 9, 2020, marks the seventh anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day, an annual event that serves as the focal point for forklift manufacturers to reinforce the importance of operator safety training and forklift safety practices.

The event also provides an opportunity for the industry to educate customers and policymakers. Toyota has released a forklift safety infographic and posted the following statement:

Toyota Material Handling has been dedicated to preserving the safety of forklift operators and pedestrians since our inception.

Building a culture of safety is imperative to successful operations, and Toyota’s forklifts are engineered from the ground up with the safety of your operators and other personnel in mind. The future of your associate’s safety should rely on a history of safety ingenuity. Trust Toyota Forklifts.

National Forklift Safety Day is a yearly reminder to be steadfast in creating a culture of safety. But at Toyota, the safety of our customers is our number one priority every day. In recognition of this culture, Toyota Forklifts dealers across the United States and Canada will offer no-cost forklift safety consultations for customers.


