Toyota returns to ProMat with advanced logistics solutions

Toyota Material Handling (Booth S1003) is showcasing Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions (TALS), a business unit formed in 2017. So far, TALS has acquired integrators Bastian Solutions and Vanderlande, whose solutions are on display in neighboring booths.

“We’re still all-in when it comes to manufacturing forklifts, but we’re now on a big journey to provide lots of solutions,” said Tom Lego, national manager of training and the Customer Center for Toyota Material Handling.

Jeff Rufener, president and CEO of TMH, said equipment for handling pallets is just one part of the movement of goods through the supply chain.

“We want to go from being the world’s largest forklift manufacturer to being the world’s largest material handler,” Rufener said.

TMH has also launched MyToyota Store, an e-commerce portal with more than 600,000 parts for forklifts and other materials handling equipment for purchase online. The online resource is intended to accommodate the next generation of materials handling professionals and to ensure customer uptime.



ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



