Transformation in Retail, Logistics and Transportation

MMH Staff

By· February 12, 2019

Amazon’s rise has triggered profound changes in the retail, transportation, and logistics industries. To remain competitive, forward-thinking organizations are optimizing their supply chain and customer experience through a technology and data-driven approach.

Download this SJ Consulting report and read up on forecasts in areas such as:

Supply chain visibility: The transition to a more accurate, less labor-intensive operation

The transition to a more accurate, less labor-intensive operation Last mile fulfillment: Finding efficiencies while delivering faster

Finding efficiencies while delivering faster The omnichannel customer journey: In-store data meets digital data