MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Transplace acquires parcel TMS provider ScanData

Acquisition expands Transplace’s enterprise-class, multimodal platform to include seamless parcel and eCommerce/Direct to Consumer (DTC) integration for shippers

By

Latest Material Handling News

Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
More Software

Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, today announced the strategic acquisition of ScanData Systems, Inc. (ScanData), a leader in parcel transportation management solutions (PTMS). ScanData’s enterprise-class, multi-carrier, parcel shipping solution streamlines and optimizes carrier selection, booking, label printing, tracking, invoice reconciliation and Business Intelligence reporting at scale. The solution covers shipping and logistics needs across the entire parcel life cycle. Specializing in supporting parcel shippers with extremely high volumes and complex shipping rules, shippers will immediately benefit from the current integration of ScanData’s PTMS capabilities into Transplace’s industry-leading Transportation Management System (TMS) and broader logistics platform.

“By enhancing our Platform with ScanData’s parcel transportation management solutions, we support our shipper’s growing eCommerce/DTC needs while increasing their operational efficiencies, customer satisfaction, and optimizing their transportation spend,” said Frank McGuigan, chief executive officer of Transplace.

ScanData powers parcel, package, and packet shipping logistics for some of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the world with globally recognized brands in the retail and eCommerce industries including many of the highest volume shippers in the U.S. With an average customer tenure of 14 years, ScanData optimizes more than 400 million parcels valued at over $2 billion annually.

“This is a landmark event for ScanData and our customers because the combination of our offering with Transplace’s world-class Logistics Platform allows us to better optimize the complete transportation needs of clients regardless of mode while boosting on-time performance and customer satisfaction,” said Wes Breyfogle, CEO of ScanData. “Since eCommerce is a must-have for the growth strategy of most businesses today, and the ScanData platform integrates seamlessly into shippers’ many fulfillment systems, the combination of these two sector leading organizations further streamline the supply chain and offer cost savings to Transplace’s customers.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
Supply Chain Software
Transplace
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
Where is fleet management headed?
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources