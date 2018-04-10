Transporeon’s digital logistics solutions help secure capacity and reduce freight spend

Transporeon Group Americas (Booth C1237) is at Modex this week, showcasing solutions that connect shippers and carriers for more intelligent and cost-effective logistics processes.

<p>Chad Greene, pre-sales solution consultant (left), and Patrick Pretorius, manager of business development for Ticontract.</p>

By ·

Transporeon Group Americas (Booth C1237) is at Modex this week, showcasing solutions that connect shippers and carriers for more intelligent and cost-effective logistics processes. A global provider of a Cloud-based supply chain execution platform encompassing transportation management, carrier sourcing and dock scheduling, Transporeon helps shippers leverage smart sourcing methods to secure much-needed capacity.

The company also provides robust execution tools to help improve efficiencies within supply chain operations while retaining favorable rates with top-performing carriers. Transporeon’s Ticontract Freight Procurement, for example, helps shippers strategically manage transportation spend, get access to the most up-to-date carrier and rate information, remain competitive and improve customer service.

A transportation spend management and supplier sourcing e-procurement platform, Ticontract uncovers hidden carrier capacity with direct access to a qualified database of more than 35,000 logistics service providers while centrally managing RFPs, complex global freight rates and freight bill auditing.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

