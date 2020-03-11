MMH    Topics     Equipment    Conveyors & Sortation

TREW demonstrates the power of the TREWflow anti-gravity conveyor

TREW Hilmot (Booth 9602) is demonstrating its MDR TREWflow “anti-gravity” conveyor at Modex this week.

TREW Hilmot (Booth 9602) is demonstrating its MDR TREWflow “anti-gravity” conveyor at Modex this week. Designed to relieve the built-up product “back-pressure” on decline conveyors, TREWflow helps prevent side-by-sides and allow easy removal of packages at the discharge end of the conveyor.

The product features an all-electronic design and specialized logic that automatically manages flow, maximizes the amount of product on the conveyor, and establishes a zero-pressure dis-charge zone. Once the discharge product is removed, accumulated products move forward and present next product to the operator.

TREWflow relieves built-up product “back-pressure” in accumulating declines, combining gravi-ty and all electrics 24VDC conveyor at pitches up to 15 degrees. “The innovative design is used in store replenishment, wholesale and returns operations,” said Jerry Koch, VP of marketing, “providing easy case-pick for manual full case mixed pallet stacking.”

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


