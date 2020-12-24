MMH    Topics 

Tri-Lift acquires Vantage Equipment’s material handling group, expanding territory

Vantage Equipment had been the Cat Lift Trucks and Jungheinrich forklift dealer covering 18 counties in central New York

Tri-Lift, Inc. has finalized the purchase of Vantage Equipment LLC’s material handling group. Vantage Equipment has been the Cat Lift Trucks and Jungheinrich Forklift dealer covering 18 counties in central New York.

This acquisition expands Tri-Lift’s CAT Lift Trucks and Jungheinrich service territory from the current footprint consisting of Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, Vermont, Eastern New York from Long Island and New York City in the south all the way to the Canadian border in the north. The company provides service in these areas with three full-service facilities and a fourth facility in Liverpool, NY to be completed soon. By combining our respective strengths, we will offer customers unparalleled support and expertise.

“I am excited about the opportunity to welcome the dedicated employees of Vantage Material Handling equipment into the Tri-Lift, Inc family,” said Anthony Murgo vice president of Tri-Lift, Inc. “Together we will build upon the traditions of both companies and provide a level of customer service unmatched by anyone else.” 

Tri-Lift, Inc. has also been appointed as the Mitsubishi Forklift authorized dealer for the same 18 counties in central New York. This addition to the forklift line up will provide customers in this region high-quality products, ergonomic design and low cost of ownership. The company is looking forward to working with new and existing Mitsubishi customers to help fulfill their material handling needs.

Tri-Lift, Inc. is headquarters in New Haven CT and have been servicing the material handling industry in the northeast for more than 53 years. It is a three generation family business with over 120 employees. The driving principles of the company are found in the vision, mission, and value statements along with the belief that “Tri-Lift was created with the understanding that our customers success will go hand-in-hand with our success.”


