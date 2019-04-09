MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

UNEX Manufacturing exhibits SpeedCell

Featuring the booth theme “Save Space. Save Money,” UNEX Manufacturing (Booth S1031) has shown customers how they can save space, time and money in their order picking operations.

Featuring the booth theme “Save Space. Save Money,” UNEX Manufacturing (Booth S1031) has shown customers how they can save space, time and money in their order picking operations.

One product solution, in particular—the UNEX SpeedCell—is on display this week. The SpeedCell is a high-density storage solution that can reduce customers’ labor costs by more than 40%. This cost reduction is primarily tied to the SpeedCell’s ability to increase storage density by approximately 40% to 60%, as it’s able to compress 200 feet of rack or shelving into 40 feet of space.

“We look forward to meeting with customers at ProMat and showcasing how we can help them improve their operations,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, president of UNEX Manufacturing.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry.


