MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

UPS rolls out new WES offering

Company officials said that this new WES, which was developed by UPS and Softeon, a provider of supply chain technology services, is geared towards enabling faster intake and fulfillment for customers, notably those with fluctuating order patterns, are able to get products on time.

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

Atlanta-based global transportation and logistics bellwether UPS said this week its UPS Supply Chain Solutions group has rolled out a new Warehouse Execution System (WES) offering, entitled Smart Warehouse Technology, with a focus on augmenting distribution center efficiency.

Company officials said that this new WES, which was developed by UPS and Softeon, a provider of supply chain technology services, is geared towards enabling faster intake and fulfillment for customers, notably those with fluctuating order patterns, are able to get products on time. And they added that this new WES enables UPS to define specific customer requirements so that the highest priority orders are worked first and without manual intervention that results in more than 50% gains in productivity for some customers. UPS and Softeon began developing WES functionality early in 2019 and deployed first in June 2019.

Bobby Clements, VP of Strategy and Marketing, UPS Global Logistics & Distribution said in an interview that the key factors driving this offering include the tight warehouse labor market coupled with increasing demand for faster, more accurate order taking and fulfillment processes.

“Our customers need continuous improvement of operations to meet rising ecommerce pressures for speedier delivery, and WES helps to balance flow of inventory movements within the four walls, identify problems before they arise, better manage volume and velocity spikes through flexible user-defined business rules,” said Clements.

When asked what the biggest benefits of this WES are for UPS customers, Clements said that it goes back to how labor shortages and manual operations are driving up costs for customers.

“Smart Warehouse technologies augment our labor force to improve productivity and efficiency by decreasing error rates, providing cost effective and accurate fulfillment services,” he said. “That makes customers’ supply chains a competitive advantage.”

In terms of what this new offering provides that represents an upgrade from previous WES iterations, Clements observed that this new WES is an execution system developed to enhance Softeon’s warehouse management system, allowing improved workload planning and dynamic management of critical warehouse activities.

“The biggest competitive advantage is efficient productivity,” he said. “The Smart Warehouse technology improves productivity and reduces error rates in our operations, providing value for our customers, and driving growth for UPS.”

UPS said that this new WES is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize warehouse operations by leveraging autonomous capabilities. Some examples include how UPS is deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) in several of its facilities and is also piloting AMR from Locus Robotics, which receive instruction from the WES to pick up and transport goods for order consolidation and pack out by UPS employees. UPS said that the system dynamically dispatches order fulfillment activity and continuously balances inventory flow, which allows UPS engineers and operators to efficiently synchronize the use of labor and equipment.

“WES enables UPS to better leverage our global warehouse network and integrated technology to help our customers reduce capital, improve service and speed to end customers,” said Philippe Gilbert, president of Supply Chain Solutions. “We also can create more custom and turnkey outsourced fulfillment services to meet our customers’ unique supply chain needs.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
Robotics
Softeon
Supply Chain Software
UPS
   All topics

Software News & Resources

What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
Synkrato pairs warehouse digital twins with artificial intelligence
Hy-Tek Intralogistics exhibits software solution
New Dawn’s WES software offers seamless integration
Survey: cloud seen as preferred deployment method for labeling challenges
Schneider Electric launches Industrial Digital Transformation consulting and deployment service
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources