URB-E and last mile logistics on The Rebound Podcast

On this episode, CEO Charles Jolley discusses a new take on the last mile.

By

Charles Jolley, CEO of startup URB-E discusses last mile delivery on The Rebound. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.
Charles Jolley, CEO of startup URB-E discusses last mile delivery on The Rebound. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen in to Reinventing last mile delivery as hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock welcome Charles Jolley, CEO of URB-E, to discuss a new way of thinking about last mile delivery in the city.

Walk down just about any city street from early morning until early evening, and you’re likely to see a caravan of UPS, USPS, FedEx and Amazon Prime delivery vehicles double parked while the drivers drop off packages.

If you’re thinking that there’s got to be a better way to make deliveries without all of the congestion, you’re not alone. That’s the idea behind URB-E, a startup doing last mile delivery in urban neighborhoods utilizing e-bikes and carts.

It’s a efficient, and green, according to URB-E’s CEO Charles Jolley. On this episode of The Rebound, he joins Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss a new take on las mile delivery, and where it might go next.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And, click here to read more about URB-E on SCMR.com.

Click here, if you missed our last Rebound Podcast, A Simple Guide To ESG In The Supply Chain.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
