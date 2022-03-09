URB-E and last mile logistics on The Rebound Podcast

Listen in to Reinventing last mile delivery as hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock welcome Charles Jolley, CEO of URB-E, to discuss a new way of thinking about last mile delivery in the city.

Walk down just about any city street from early morning until early evening, and you’re likely to see a caravan of UPS, USPS, FedEx and Amazon Prime delivery vehicles double parked while the drivers drop off packages.

If you’re thinking that there’s got to be a better way to make deliveries without all of the congestion, you’re not alone. That’s the idea behind URB-E, a startup doing last mile delivery in urban neighborhoods utilizing e-bikes and carts.

It’s a efficient, and green, according to URB-E’s CEO Charles Jolley. On this episode of The Rebound, he joins Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock to discuss a new take on las mile delivery, and where it might go next.

