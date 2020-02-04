MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

UST Global announces partnership with GreyOrange

Partnership will implement the GreyOrange Fulfillment Operating System for clients across retail and logistics industries

UST Global, leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a partnership with GreyOrange, a global software and mobile robotics provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations. GreyOrange is the only company that integrates software and robots built together into a Fulfillment Operating System that continuously solves distribution center challenges.

The partnership with GreyOrange is part of the UST Global ‘AI-first agenda’ which leverages technology to offer digital solutions that optimize cost, improve turnaround promises and offer an outstanding customer experience. The retail and logistics industries will benefit from the joint offering, which provides them with the best in class robotics deployment for material handling coupled with the deep ability of UST Global to implement and integrate complex technologies in a retailer’s IT landscape.

The GreyOrange Fulfillment Operating System incorporates GreyMatter intelligence as a learning layer in the Ranger robot series. The Ranger robots communicate with each other and with the GreyMatter central system to continuously recalculate order fulfillment priorities and inventory movement patterns. The entire mechanism is based on real-time factors such as order fulfillment commitments, factual fulfillment speeds, available resources, and time remaining in dispatch windows.

“Material handling efficiency inside the distribution center is a key issue faced by the supply chain teams, especially at retail companies,” said Subhodip Bandyopadhyay, General Manager - Emerging Digital Retail Technology, UST Global, “GreyOrange offers a robust yet flexible solution, where we will see a rise in our positive customer experience leading to a 3X gain in productivity. This is applicable even for complex operations in e-commerce fulfillment centers, where they can adopt the GreyOrange Fulfillment Operating System.”

“Our partnership with UST Global allows us to strategically scale our business,” said Monty Waltz, Head of Global Sales, GreyOrange. “They have extensive experience delivering technology-based solutions, and together we create a powerful offering that provides the best service and solutions to clients that need to improve order fulfillment throughput, scale, accuracy, and economics.”


