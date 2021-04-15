VARGO offers Cloud-based solution as part of COFE 4 WES

On display at ProMatDX, VARGO’s latest Cloud-based warehouse execution system (WES) is part of the company’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE) 4 WES release. The industry’s first waveless WES software, COFE organizes, synchronizes and optimizes for e-commerce orders and powers numerous leading retailers’ fulfillment centers.

“We’re excited to be able to add this new deployment model to our product offering,” said Bart Cera, VARGO president and COO. “VARGO continues to lead the industry in the WES space and these latest product enhancements and pricing flexibility further demonstrate the trend-setting ways in which we have impacted the e-commerce fulfillment industry.”

COFE’s Cloud-based option is best suited to run lower to mid-mechanized fulfillment centers. The next-generation version includes features like social-distanced picking and enhanced order mining logic. In addition, COFE 4 can now run on Oracle’s version of Linux 7 or Red Hat/IBM.



