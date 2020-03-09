MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Vecna Robotics expands partnership with UniCarriers Americas

Vecna Robotics, a leading automation provider in the materials handling space, announced an expansion of their partnership with UniCarriers Americas, part of the Mitsubishi Logisnext family companies – the third largest forklift manufacturer in the world.

Vecna Robotics, a leading automation provider in the materials handling space, announced an expansion of their partnership with UniCarriers Americas, part of the Mitsubishi Logisnext family companies – the third largest forklift manufacturer in the world. Through this partnership, UniCarriers will manufacture and promote their best-in-class pallet jacks running Vecna Robotics’ Pivotal automation software.

With UniCarriers’ manufacturing capabilities, this alliance enables Vecna Robotics to satisfy soaring demand for automation solutions amongst their customer base, including the largest retailers, 3PLs and manufacturers in North America. UniCarriers’ Marengo, IL operation employs sophisticated manufacturing equipment, a team of more than 350 highly skilled professionals, and a half a million square foot manufacturing facility.

Vecna Robotics is also working with UCA to leverage UniCarriers’ Authorized Dealer network of 125 Dealers throughout the Americas. Through this support network, customers can expect rapid response times in the field, further improving the already best-in-class uptime offered by Vecna Robotics autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

“It is clear that logistics is no longer a cost center for the material handling industry; it is the differentiator,” said Daniel Theobald, Founder and CEO of Vecna Robotics. “Our partnership with UniCarriers America allows our customers to quickly expand their use of automation solutions in order to satisfy the customer expectations for faster delivery.”

In addition, UniCarriers will promote Vecna Robotics AMRs to their national accounts. “We are seeing the need to expand our offering to address our customer’s growing needs to automate their operations”, said Brian Markison, Senior Director, National Accounts & AGV Sales at Unicarriers America Corporation. “The combination of our pallet jack’s high quality and Vecna’s PivotalTM automation software is a great combination for us to offer to help our customer meet automation challenges.”

In addition to the ability to deliver autonomous mobile robots at scale, Vecna Robotics provides one of the most integrated solution in the industry through its continuously-learning orchestration engine, Pivotal. Created to help enterprise organizations navigate the challenges associated with coordinating human and robot productivity, Pivotal works with the site WMS to coordinate and assign tasks to robots, humans, and manual MHE in real-time based on resource capability, location, and availability. Pivotal also provides the ability to bring new units into a fleet quickly, without interrupting already-established workflows and productivity.


