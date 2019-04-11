MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Robotics

Vecna showcases artificial intelligence-based Pivot.al for workflow orchestration

Vendor and OEM-agnostic, software integrates seamlessly with legacy automation, piece-picking robots, WMS, and MES systems.

By

According to representatives at Vecna, (Booth S4583), Pivot.al is the world’s first multi-agent AI-based orchestration engine. Pivot.al analyzes the current state of an operation and adjusts processes accordingly, ensuring every human, robot or other equipment on the team is performing optimally in real time.

David Clear, VP of business development, says the system is vendor and OEM-agnostic, and integrates seamlessly with legacy automation, piece-picking robots, WMS, and MES systems. It coordinates real-time tasks based on capabilities, location and availability, and AI enables Pivot.al to adapt workflows to efficiently run through diverse levels of demand and operational changes.

Clear also described Beacon, the engine behind Vecna’s continual performance improvement. This service merges software updates, data analytics, neural networks, and Vecna’s 24/7 remote operations center. It analyzes data collected by Vecna robots as they work and feeds it back to them to improve performance, driving a cycle of continuous learning.

“Once a single robot is deployed, it will continue to learn your facility and application, and can immediately pass that information on to other robots as you scale up,” Clear said. “Each robot is also learning from every other robot we’ve ever deployed.”

Vecna anticipates a 300% growth in units in the field, has doubled its headcount in just a few years, and will soon move into a new 70,000-square-foot facility in Waltham, Mass.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Robotics
Equipment
AGVs
Events
ProMat
AGVs
Automation
Mobile Robots
ProMat
Vecna
WMS
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
BlueBotics demonstrates the possibilities for AGV/AMR interoperability
Tompkins Robotics expands its portfolio of robotic solutions
ResGreen showcases its industry-changing mobile robots
AGILOX adds intelligent dolly mover to fleet of AMRs
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources