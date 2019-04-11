Vecna showcases artificial intelligence-based Pivot.al for workflow orchestration

According to representatives at Vecna, (Booth S4583), Pivot.al is the world’s first multi-agent AI-based orchestration engine. Pivot.al analyzes the current state of an operation and adjusts processes accordingly, ensuring every human, robot or other equipment on the team is performing optimally in real time.

David Clear, VP of business development, says the system is vendor and OEM-agnostic, and integrates seamlessly with legacy automation, piece-picking robots, WMS, and MES systems. It coordinates real-time tasks based on capabilities, location and availability, and AI enables Pivot.al to adapt workflows to efficiently run through diverse levels of demand and operational changes.

Clear also described Beacon, the engine behind Vecna’s continual performance improvement. This service merges software updates, data analytics, neural networks, and Vecna’s 24/7 remote operations center. It analyzes data collected by Vecna robots as they work and feeds it back to them to improve performance, driving a cycle of continuous learning.

“Once a single robot is deployed, it will continue to learn your facility and application, and can immediately pass that information on to other robots as you scale up,” Clear said. “Each robot is also learning from every other robot we’ve ever deployed.”

Vecna anticipates a 300% growth in units in the field, has doubled its headcount in just a few years, and will soon move into a new 70,000-square-foot facility in Waltham, Mass.



