Visual Workplace certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Visual Workplace, a business specializing in 5S and Lean visual tools and resources including signs, scoreboards, and other products, has announced national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“Visual Workplace is honored to become certified as Women-Owned Business Enterprise,” said Rhonda Kovera, CEO of Visual Workplace. “We look forward to continuing to grow, becoming a full service signage resource for current customers, as well as expanding to new markets. We believe our greatest asset is delivering an unrivaled customer experience, and continually work to exceed customer expectations.”

WBENC’s national standard of certification, implemented by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council, is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

