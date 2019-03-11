MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Voxware expands global presence

Two new partnerships expected to increase opportunities in Asia Pacific and Scandinavian Markets.

By

Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, has announced two strategic partnerships in markets previously untapped by Voxware.

Ai Links Limited, a Singapore-based supply chain consulting firm and Onlog AS, a supply chain and logistics solutions provider headquartered in Norway will serve as value added resellers (VAR) in their respective regions.

“We are extremely excited to announce these partnerships and expand our international footprint beyond North America, Latin American and the EU,” said Keith Phillips, president and CEO of Voxware. “There is a global need for our automation solutions, and we are eager to support our new partners to help them be successful.”

“What immediately caught my attention about Voxware is how innovative their technology is,” said Steve Shea, owner of Ai Links. “It is a complete warehouse automation solution with a comprehensive analytics offering. While I was evaluating other vendors, Voxware stood out among the competition and I believe can quickly become a major player in the Asia Pacific region. I am proud to become an extension of the team.”

Onlog AS will focus on its existing customers in Norway and field opportunities from Denmark, Sweden and Iceland.

“We have been searching for a voice solutions partner who operates on Android because of the flexibility it offers,” said Jarle Hotvedt, Managing Director of Onlog AS. “This was not a reality with our previous partner. Our new partnership will allow us to offer specialized integrations with different platforms while helping customers increase efficiency and save on capital expenses.”


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Ergonomics
Inventory & Picking
Technology
Analytics
Automation
Picking and Packing Operations
Technology
Voice
Voxware
   All topics

Ergonomics News & Resources

Ergonomics as a retention factor
The exoskeleton evolution
Traka launches intelligent key cabinets
Southworth International Group Inc. appoints Dr. Mirka Wilderer to its board of directors
How does your supply chain diversity measure up?
Ergonomics, on or off the truck
Allied Electronics & Automation’s DC makeover
More Ergonomics

Latest in Materials Handling

Depalletizing and palletizing gain in flexibility
Go small or go home with mini, paper based wrapping system
Automate 2023 set record attendance with more than 30,000 registrants
Ergonomics as a retention factor
The beauty of integrated pack and ship
60 Seconds with Brian Feehan, President of Industrial Truck Association (ITA)
Colgate-Palmolive deploys decision intelligence as part of its digital transformation
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources