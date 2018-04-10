Voxware’s augmented reality (AR) enhances its voice management solution
Voxware’s (Booth B2027) AR solution brings together voice and scanning with vision and image/video capture.
Tim Lindner, senior business consultant, demonstrates the photo- and video-capturing capabilities of Voxware’s VMS AR.
AR users wear smart glasses equipped with cameras, microphones and screens that add task information to their field of vision. Rather than typing data or operating a handheld device, AR users simply give a voice command to scan a bar code or capture an image they are seeing. This makes tasks easier and faster, with 99.9%+ accuracy.
“Pick errors are not always the fault of the picker, like when the wrong item was replenished,” said Keith Phillips, president of Voxware. “That’s why many companies have auditors downstream. But when unemployment is 4%, that’s not going to work. The technologies in our AR solution are intended to give the worker the ‘right technology combination for the job,’ making the human worker more efficient and taking costs out of the supply chain.”
The SaaS model means customers can implement AR technology, scale as needed, and quickly take advantage of product enhancements as they become available.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the AuthorJosh Bond, Senior Editor Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
