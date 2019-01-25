VRC For Roof Access

Greater efficiency

Prior the installation of this VRC, anything that weight less than 300lbs was hand carried up over 35 stairs to the roof.

Often times item were chained to a pole and thrown over a shoulder.

Work on the various HVAC components, blowers, ducts, chimneys and filters could take multiple employees multiple trips up these stairs with heavy or bulky item in their hands.

By utilizing the VRC, 1 or 2 employees could send up to 2,000lbs. to the roof in a single trip avoiding many trips up the stairs and allowing them to complete the job much quicker and accomplish more in a day.