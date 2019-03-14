MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

Vuzix receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for design and manufacture of wearable display technology, virtual reality and augmented reality products.

ISO 9001 is a broadly recognized international standard, built on seven quality management principles, which when followed will ensure that an organization or business is set up to consistently create value for its customers: customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making and relationship management. Achieving certification requires completion of a multi-step process which includes preparation, documentation, implementation and an internal audit.

“ISO 9001:2015 certification was a milestone step for Vuzix as we further engage with and begin to supply waveguides and finished AR smart glasses products to a growing number of potential companies around the world,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Many companies, especially tier-1 consumer electronics firms, demand and require ISO certification in order to be established as a supplier to them. Our entire team worked diligently and successfully in meeting the challenge of getting the quality management system established, implemented and eventually certified. Customers worldwide know and understand what achievement of this certification means in terms of improved quality and service, on-time deliveries, positive customer attitude and fewer product returns and complaints. Vuzix takes great pride in its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction and this certification certainly supports our goal to provide the highest value to our employees, partners, and customers.”

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 144 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.


