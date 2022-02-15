MMH    Topics 

Warehouse robotics startup Addverb Technologies expands into Americas

Coming on heels of $132 million Series B funding round, company names US-based management team, sets its sights on creating fully automated warehouse solutions

One of Addverb’s robotic solutions.
One of Addverb's robotic solutions.

Today Addverb Technologies, a leading automation solutions provider for warehouses and factories, announced its expansion into North and South America. The announcement comes on the heels of $132 million in funding from Reliance Industries. This expansion establishes an experienced U.S. leadership team with more than three decades of robotics, manufacturing, and business development experience, the company added.

The U.S. subsidiary office will be led by Mark Messina, who has joined as the CEO of Addverb Technologies USA. Messina carries two decades of experience in building, developing, and scaling global engineering, manufacturing, and operations. Messina is joined by Luke Lee, the Marketing Head of Americas at Addverb, who brings some 10 years of business development and marketing experience, with a recent focus on the robotics sector. The team has worked collectively across companies including Amazon, Mattel, Geek+, and Hai Robotics.

The demand for automation is quickly rising due to pandemic supply chain disruptions, combined with an increase in home deliveries, Addverb explained. The global warehouse robotics market size is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $9.1 billion by 2026, with the US market being a significant portion of this demand. By designing and manufacturing its own hardware & software, Addverb states it can deliver innovative, efficient, and flexible solutions for customers across different industries on a global scale.

“The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have accelerated the demand for automation globally and we are looking forward to expanding US and EMEA operations to deliver the next generation of Industry 4.0 automation to the customers,” says Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Addverb Technologies. “We are delighted to onboard Mark and Luke, to drive our continuing efforts to strengthen and scale the business in the US. We hope that the duo will take Addverb Technologies to new highs, making it the mark for a robotic solution.”

Addverb has focused on human-robot collaboration since its launch in 2016 and offers an extensive product portfolio which can merge both fixed and flexible automation. The company offers autonomous mobile robots, carton shuttles, picking technologies, automated storage and retrieval systems, warehouse management and execution software, and industrial IoT solutions.


