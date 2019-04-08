MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

Waypoint Robotics launches omni-directional autonomous mobile robot

At a press conference Monday, Waypoint Robotics (Booth S3588) announced the addition of MAV3K, an autonomous mobile robot with a 3,000-pound carrying capacity, to its line of omni-directional, industrial strength robots for the manufacturing workforce.

At a press conference Monday, Waypoint Robotics (Booth S3588) announced the addition of MAV3K, an autonomous mobile robot with a 3,000-pound carrying capacity, to its line of omni-directional, industrial strength robots for the manufacturing workforce.

MAV3K comes equipped with Waypoint’s Dispatcher software allowing it to be set up and autonomously operating in less than 15 minutes. MAV3K’s batteries keep it moving throughout the workday, and Waypoint’s EnZone wireless charging system enables MAV3K to charge itself. MAV3K features dual safety-rated LiDAR sensors, a three-stage safety system and autonomous navigation.

“We are thrilled to offer the workforce a better tool to move large, heavy materials. We’ve architected our products from Day 1 with the philosophy of ‘Bobby first.’ Bobby is the experienced worker who knows the job better than anyone,” said CEO Jason Walker. “We’ve designed MAV3K so Bobby and workers like him can send it on missions to move the heaviest materials in his factory.”


ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
