Waypoint Robotics launches omni-directional autonomous mobile robot

At a press conference Monday, Waypoint Robotics (Booth S3588) announced the addition of MAV3K, an autonomous mobile robot with a 3,000-pound carrying capacity, to its line of omni-directional, industrial strength robots for the manufacturing workforce.

MAV3K comes equipped with Waypoint’s Dispatcher software allowing it to be set up and autonomously operating in less than 15 minutes. MAV3K’s batteries keep it moving throughout the workday, and Waypoint’s EnZone wireless charging system enables MAV3K to charge itself. MAV3K features dual safety-rated LiDAR sensors, a three-stage safety system and autonomous navigation.

“We are thrilled to offer the workforce a better tool to move large, heavy materials. We’ve architected our products from Day 1 with the philosophy of ‘Bobby first.’ Bobby is the experienced worker who knows the job better than anyone,” said CEO Jason Walker. “We’ve designed MAV3K so Bobby and workers like him can send it on missions to move the heaviest materials in his factory.”



