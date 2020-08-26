MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

Wearables’ Detachability Fits with Covid-19 Hygiene Concerns

Wearable devices that have made inroads due to the productivity of their hands-free operation also carry a hygiene advantage: the high-touch parts can be cost effectively assigned to individual workers.

By

Anything that gets touched often in a warehouse is a potential health and safety concern since the onset of Covid-19, including industrial computers. However, wearable devices that have made inroads due to the productivity of their hands-free operation also carry a hygiene advantage: the high-touch parts can be cost effectively assigned to individual workers.

To accomplish this, wearables need to feature easily detachable and cleanable accessories, explained Mark Wheeler, director of Supply Chain Solutions for Zebra Technologies, a vendor of data capture and automatic identification solutions. But in the busy world of warehouses post Covid-19, a well-designed wearable is right for the times, he added.

“Whether it’s a ring scanner, or a headset, or wrist-mount, from the onset, we have always designed these units so that anything that touches the person is easily detachable and personalizable,” said Wheeler.

Accessories like detachable trigger mounts for ring scanners, or the “soft good” mounts for wrist-mounted computers, can be kept and cleaned by worker. “We highly recommend to our customers that each employee be assigned their own accessories,” said Wheeler. “Individuals can clean those accessories as often as they’d like.”

Wheeler says Zebra continues to see healthy demand for wearables in warehousing. Some of that might be hygiene concern, but the key driver is likely the effectiveness of these devices in helping to rapidly process e-commerce orders. According to a forecast released in July by Technavio, the industrial wearables segment is poised to grow at compound annual growth rate of 35% from 2020 to 2024.

Industrial computing features can make a warehouse safer in other ways. These include device features that allow for collaborative text and voice sessions between co-workers. This would permit a virtual “team huddle” to replace fact-to-face talks, said Wheeler.

Zebra also has a feature that leverages Bluetooth radio capability in its industrial devices to allow for proximity monitoring of devices and users, with an alerting function when people get too close. Additionally, online training with the devices can substitute for physical training room sessions.

Managers can tweak workflows to minimize risks. With autonomous mobile computers (AMRs), for instance, a wearable could be used instead of having multiple workers touch a panel on a robot. Not only would that keep multiple workers from contacting the same touch screen on a bot, it could speed up processing during picks or scan verifications, says Wheeler. “AMRs are great at eliminating travel time, but with wearables, you can also optimize the dwell time at each location, too, and have the best of both worlds,” he added.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Data Capture
Mobile & Wireless
Automatic Data Capture
Wearable
Zebra
   All topics

Data Capture News & Resources

AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Survey: cloud seen as preferred deployment method for labeling challenges
EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status
Barcoding, Inc., acquires AGV provider FRED Automation
The data capture evolution
MHPN - Material Handling 24/7: Readers’ Choice Products of the Year 2021 Winners
Top 20 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Suppliers 2021
More Data Capture

Latest in Materials Handling

Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources