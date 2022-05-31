Welcome to the Frictionless Podcast with Rosemary Coates

For the last ten years, Rosemary Coates has been one of the best-read contributors on SCMR.com, where she shares her insights as a global supply chain expert.

The author of a number of books on supply chain management, including The Legal Blacksmith, and the executive director of the Reshoring Institute (reshoringinstitute.org/), Coates is best-known for her expertise in doing business in China as well as how to bring capacity back from off-shore to North America.

On her debut episode of Frictionless, she and SCMR’s editorial director Bob Trebilcock, discuss what you’ll hear on upcoming episodes. A particular area of focus will be how women in leadership are changing supply chains.

Listen in to this episode wherever you get your podcasts. And, be sure to listen in again on Thursday, June 2nd, when her guest will be Jennifer Clement, president of Complete Holdings and the U.S. Partner of Complete Manufacturing and Distribution, also known as CMD in China. They’ll discuss the current Covid shut-down and the ramifications for the future of supply chains.

You can also read Coates’ most recent column on SCMR.com by clicking here.



