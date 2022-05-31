MMH    Topics     Technology    Blogs

Welcome to the Frictionless Podcast with Rosemary Coates

A renowned supply chain expert, Coates will explore what’s happening in supply chain today, including the rise of women in supply chain.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
More Blogs

For the last ten years, Rosemary Coates has been one of the best-read contributors on SCMR.com, where she shares her insights as a global supply chain expert.

Rosemary Coates
Rosemary Coates shares her insights on the new Frictionless Podcast. Be sure to listen in wherever you get your podcasts.

The author of a number of books on supply chain management, including The Legal Blacksmith, and the executive director of the Reshoring Institute (reshoringinstitute.org/), Coates is best-known for her expertise in doing business in China as well as how to bring capacity back from off-shore to North America.

On her debut episode of Frictionless, she and SCMR’s editorial director Bob Trebilcock, discuss what you’ll hear on upcoming episodes. A particular area of focus will be how women in leadership are changing supply chains.

Listen in to this episode wherever you get your podcasts. And, be sure to listen in again on Thursday, June 2nd, when her guest will be Jennifer Clement, president of Complete Holdings and the U.S. Partner of Complete Manufacturing and Distribution, also known as CMD in China. They’ll discuss the current Covid shut-down and the ramifications for the future of supply chains.

You can also read Coates’ most recent column on SCMR.com by clicking here.


Article Topics

Blogs
Technology
Global supply chain management
Reshoring Institute
Rosemary Coates
women in supply chain leadership
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
PalletTrader tops one million pallet transactions, announces service expansion with PalletTrader+
Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources