Welcoming international attendees to ProMat 2023

Co-organized with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Trade Event Partnership Program (TEPP), ProMat’s international delegation program attracts and recruits delegations of qualified international buyers to attend the event. Much like years past, ProMat is expected to attract a large number of attendees and exhibitors from various international destinations.

When these international guests arrive in Chicago, MHI is ready to welcome them with open arms. For example, Daniel McKinnon, MHI’s EVP of exhibits and events, says ProMat 2023 features an upgraded, sophisticated International Visitors Center that’s located directly adjacent to the exhibition floor. On Sunday, March 19, MHI hosted an international dinner that was exclusively for the event’s international guests.

McKinnon said MHI spent the months leading up to the Chicago show working with an agency to bring in a larger group of qualified international attendees. “We really focused on that. It was a major initiative for MHI and something that we’re very committed to,” said McKinnon. “We also added new features and benefits to enhance the exhibitor experience for our international guests.”

For this year’s show, McKinnon expects about 15 new exhibitors from China to attend. This number is lower than usual due to the country’s ongoing struggles with Covid-19 and the related travel restrictions. “We have some very sophisticated robotics and automation exhibitors from China, but primarily from companies that maintain a base of operations in the United States,” McKinnon explained. “Their diversity of ideas, products and cultures is welcome and encouraged and something that makes us both a better association and trade show.”

At ProMat, all foreign visitors will find a variety of complimentary amenities in the MHI-sponsored International Visitors Center. The center offers translators to help answer questions in several languages—French, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish—plus private meeting rooms, Wi-Fi Internet access, cell phone charging stations, a lounge area and refreshments.

Additionally, ProMat 2023’s International Visitors Center helps foreign attendees connect with others from their country with a touchscreen monitor search. The service allows international attendees to identify others based on their home country, and send a private, one-way message to suggest a meeting.



