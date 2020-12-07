WERC annual conference to be virtual event May 3-5, live online

The Warehouse Education Research Council (WERC) announced via an email today that its annual conference will be a virtual event, to be held in early May. The council has changed the name to WERC DX, for digital experience, and plans to hold it live online May 3-5.

The virtual event will be more affordable and accessible than ever, providing three days of distribution logistics education. WERC DX will offer real-time talks, peer-to-peer discussion sessions and inspiring keynotes, with time for Q&A and authentic engagement with colleagues, solutions partners and friends. Visit werc.org/2021 for details.



