The WERC CONNECTS event at ProMat will take place on Tuesday, March 21, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. in conference room S406b. According to Krys Slovacek, director of events and strategy for the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), a division of MHI, the event will feature a panel discussion on “Growth Through Disruption.”

The discussion will explore the steps that organizations and/or senior leaders have taken to build supply chains that can respond to both potential future disruptions and ensure a long-term value proposition.

Designed as a high-touch networking function with an engaging presentation from a panel of industry thought leaders, this luncheon is for WERC members and MHI Premier Club members who want to enjoy a meal, camaraderie and inspiration in a relaxed atmosphere before heading back out on the show floor.

The luncheon will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and the WERC thought leader presentation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



