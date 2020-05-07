MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

When Tom Linton speaks….

The former CSO of Flex says it’s time to get digital in the Post-COVID supply chain

By

Latest Material Handling News

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Blogs

If you’re of a certain age, you might remember the E.F. Hutton commercial – “When E.F. Hutton speaks, people listen.” A few weeks ago, I had a chance to chat with Tom Linton, the former supply chain leader for the contract manufacturer Flex. I first heard Tom speak at a conference at MIT in 2013. Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to publish an excerpt from The Living Supply Chain, the book he co-authored with Rob Handfield, and to feature a presentation on the Flex supply chain by one of Linton’s lieutenants at last year’s NextGen Supply Chain Conference. Given his experience, and, frankly, his vision, Linton is one of those individuals you want to listen to.

The catalyst for the call was his appointment to lead the executive advisory board of Resilinc, the risk management platform. But it was also a chance to talk with him about where he sees supply chain management going – COVID or no COVID. It’s a topic he has been writing about Harvard Business Review with Bindiya Vakil, Resilinc’s founder and CEO, including a call for more resilient supply chains and the need for manufacturers to take care of their suppliers during this turbulent time.

Linton began by saying that for better or for worse, supply chain is in the spotlight. “There’s almost a daily feature in the Wall Street Journal, and Joe Biden says we need a supply commander for the U.S.,” he said. He also noted that this is not the first crisis supply chain management has experienced since the discipline got its name in the 1980’s, starting with the earthquake in Japan in the 1990’s, followed by other natural events in the ensuing years. From each we’ve learned something, and we will learn something from this one as well. “Unlike other disciplines that go back hundreds of years, supply chain management is constantly changing,” he said. “After every crisis, we become better as a discipline.”

That will be true after this pandemic. “We are in an era-defining moment,” he said. “All of my meetings over the last month have been on Zoom and Google Hangouts. They’re digital. The same thing is happening in the supply chain. Where we were once analog with spreadsheets, we’re now going live with real-time data. If your data is old and analog, you don’t have visibility and you can’t execute. Supply chain management is poised to become the digital powerhouse that it was meant to be.” We have been moving in that direction anyway, as organizations launch pilots utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics to name a few. The pandemic, and the uncertainty around what demand may look like going forward, will accelerate those changes.

Where should we focus? The huge opportunity, in Linton’s view, is not in optimizing supply chain nodes, but in compressing time. “A supply chain is all about material in motion, and that includes cash in motion and cash on the balance sheet,” he said. If you can ship information in real-time – live information – you can reset lead times and take inventory out of the supply chain. To illustrate his point, Linton suggested putting dots representing a supply chain network on a sheet of white paper. The dots represent 3PLs, manufacturing sites, ports, airports and the other supply chain nodes we’re all familiar with. Optimizing those nodes to reduce the total landed cost is analog thinking. They lead to incremental gains – that will always be important, but at a certain point, incremental gains don’t move the needle. The opportunity is to compress the white space between the nodes – that’s digital thinking. 

What does that look like? As someone who once operated a very global supply chain, with 120 factories around the world, Linton said “we’re heading into a post global world. It was already happening before the pandemic, which is going to accelerate the move. That is not a bad thing for supply chains.” Instead of long, extended supply chains that take advantage of labor arbitrage, proximity will become more important. “What’s good for supply chain management – compressing the white space – is having everything in the same geography. That leads to more regionalization, nationalization and localization. The linkages between the supply chain, the balance sheet and revenue are facilitated by proximity.” For example, if a manufacturer moves its operations from China to Mexico, it is compressing the white space and taking time out of the supply chain.

Automation, whether we are talking about mechanical automation like robotics, or automated planning and inventory management, will also lead to making more efficient use of the white space. “A human operates on protection and fear,” Linton said. “If lead times are extending, a human will bugger more inventory and increase minimum order quantities. The machine doesn’t think, it just does. And, as these new applications begin to interact with each other autonomously, they’ll optimize the supply chain beyond what a human can do. And that takes time out of the supply chain.”

Perhaps most importantly, digitization allows a supply chain officer to get a new level of visibility. And without visibility, supply chains can’t improve. “When I took over as chief supply chain officer at Flex, I had 120 factories and the data was not all visible. I woke up to the reality that I would fail unless I did something different,” he said.

That was the message behind The Living Supply Chain, the book Linton co-authored with Handfield. The solution at Flex was the development of Flex Pulse, a digital platform that not only made supply chain activities visible, but also tied them to metrics such as operating income, financial management and customer satisfaction. “I you want to digitize your supply chain, you have to make it visible,” Linton said. “If you’re driving down the road with no gauges, how fast can you go?”


Article Topics

Blogs
Digital Supply Chain
Digital Transformation
Supply Chain Resilience
Tom Linton
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
Automotive Works on it’s Mojo
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, President of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
What’s the environmental impact of wood pallets?
Pallet flow rack as recipe for efficiency
C-Suite Interview with Joe Colletti: Integration is the name of the game
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources