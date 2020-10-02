MMH    Topics 

Whirlpool highlights manufacturing systems and employees on Manufacturing Day

Having observed Manufacturing Day in the U.S. over the past five years, this year marks the first time Whirlpool Corporation will celebrate on a global scale both virtually and in its manufacturing facilities.

By

Latest Material Handling News

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More News

Whirlpool Corporation has announced it is celebrating Manufacturing Day by honoring the work of the company’s manufacturing employees around the world and highlighting its journey in adopting a global World Class Manufacturing (WCM) production system. Having observed Manufacturing Day in the U.S. over the past five years, this year marks the first time Whirlpool Corporation will celebrate on a global scale both virtually and in its manufacturing facilities.

Whirlpool Corporation’s manufacturing is one of the core strengths of its business and is driven by the company’s World Class Manufacturing standards, which not only streamlines operations, but encourages diversity of thought from all employees. Through this approach, Whirlpool Corporation continues to advance its manufacturing systems in an ongoing effort to achieve Zero—zero injuries, zero defects and zero production down time.

“As we have all experienced how dramatically Covid-19 has affected all parts of life, we have also realized the importance of manufacturing for our company and for society at large,” said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. “Without the remarkable commitment of our manufacturing workforce and the flexibility of our manufacturing sites, millions of consumers would have been without a washing machine or refrigerator in times of need.”

Established by the U.S. National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and the Manufacturing Institute (MI), Manufacturing Day celebrates the positive reality and long-term benefits of modern manufacturing careers. Whirlpool Corporation is committed to continuing to inspire both men and women of all ages and backgrounds about careers available in manufacturing, and continues to offer opportunities across all disciplines in manufacturing and supporting roles such as human resources, marketing, finance, project management and administrative.

“American manufacturing is alive and more important than ever. Our manufacturing workforce is responsible for building best in class home appliances that people count on everyday,” said Joe Liotine, President of Whirlpool’s North American Region. “On Manufacturing Day, we are committed to highlighting the long-term viability of manufacturing careers. STEM education in our schools is critical to ensuring that future workers are prepared and equipped to use the latest manufacturing technology to help bring innovation to life.”

Whirlpool is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019.


Article Topics

News
Manufacturing
Manufacturing Day
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources