Whirlpool highlights manufacturing systems and employees on Manufacturing Day

Whirlpool Corporation has announced it is celebrating Manufacturing Day by honoring the work of the company’s manufacturing employees around the world and highlighting its journey in adopting a global World Class Manufacturing (WCM) production system. Having observed Manufacturing Day in the U.S. over the past five years, this year marks the first time Whirlpool Corporation will celebrate on a global scale both virtually and in its manufacturing facilities.

Whirlpool Corporation’s manufacturing is one of the core strengths of its business and is driven by the company’s World Class Manufacturing standards, which not only streamlines operations, but encourages diversity of thought from all employees. Through this approach, Whirlpool Corporation continues to advance its manufacturing systems in an ongoing effort to achieve Zero—zero injuries, zero defects and zero production down time.

“As we have all experienced how dramatically Covid-19 has affected all parts of life, we have also realized the importance of manufacturing for our company and for society at large,” said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. “Without the remarkable commitment of our manufacturing workforce and the flexibility of our manufacturing sites, millions of consumers would have been without a washing machine or refrigerator in times of need.”

Established by the U.S. National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and the Manufacturing Institute (MI), Manufacturing Day celebrates the positive reality and long-term benefits of modern manufacturing careers. Whirlpool Corporation is committed to continuing to inspire both men and women of all ages and backgrounds about careers available in manufacturing, and continues to offer opportunities across all disciplines in manufacturing and supporting roles such as human resources, marketing, finance, project management and administrative.

“American manufacturing is alive and more important than ever. Our manufacturing workforce is responsible for building best in class home appliances that people count on everyday,” said Joe Liotine, President of Whirlpool’s North American Region. “On Manufacturing Day, we are committed to highlighting the long-term viability of manufacturing careers. STEM education in our schools is critical to ensuring that future workers are prepared and equipped to use the latest manufacturing technology to help bring innovation to life.”

Whirlpool is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019.



