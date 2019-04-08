White Systems releases StorBOT 2.0

MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

The StorBOT 2.0 automated traversing picking system from White Systems (Booth S424) is now available, announced Corey Calla, president, in a Monday press conference.

The StorBOT 2.0 automated traversing picking system from White Systems (Booth S424) is now available, announced Corey Calla, president, in a Monday press conference. The robot is paired with a space-saving, dense storage solution and software capable of managing and slotting inventory, as well as of simultaneously running an entire manufacturing facility or DC.

“StorBOT 2.0 is the next evolution in the goods-to-operator space, providing incredible flexibility and almost unlimited SKU count,” he said. “The system efficiently uses traditionally wasted space—both horizontally and vertically—while minimizing labor requirements.”

The newest version extends the solution’s prior functionality by enabling a single StorBOT to service up to 36 horizontal carousels. Commissioning, preventive maintenance and emergency support is provided by the company’s network of field service engineers, added Calla.


ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
