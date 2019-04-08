White Systems releases StorBOT 2.0

The StorBOT 2.0 automated traversing picking system from White Systems (Booth S424) is now available, announced Corey Calla, president, in a Monday press conference. The robot is paired with a space-saving, dense storage solution and software capable of managing and slotting inventory, as well as of simultaneously running an entire manufacturing facility or DC.

“StorBOT 2.0 is the next evolution in the goods-to-operator space, providing incredible flexibility and almost unlimited SKU count,” he said. “The system efficiently uses traditionally wasted space—both horizontally and vertically—while minimizing labor requirements.”

The newest version extends the solution’s prior functionality by enabling a single StorBOT to service up to 36 horizontal carousels. Commissioning, preventive maintenance and emergency support is provided by the company’s network of field service engineers, added Calla.





