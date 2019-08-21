MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

Why ERP Is Key to the Customer Experience

Delivering on customer satisfaction and driving customer loyalty is crucial in both B2B and B2C companies.

By

Customer satisfaction is make or break for manufacturing and wholesale distribution companies, especially in the face of Amazon and Amazon Business. However, many manufacturers and distributors aren’t investing enough in improving their customer experience in the face of the Amazon Business threat.

Download this report to see why successful manufacturers and distributors are discovering that the right ERP helps drive positive customer interactions, create a competitive advantage and build more loyalty overtime.

However, many manufacturers and distributors aren’t delivering to their full customer experience potential because their systems are holding them back.

In this report you will learn about:

  • Siloed systems causing a series of critical disconnects that impede customer experience and thwart cost reduction.
  • One unified platform creating opportunities to provide more value for your customers and engender loyalty.
  • Industry innovator C.O. Bigelow more efficiently managing B2C ecommerce, in-store sales and B2B distribution with NetSuite.

As customer relationships are enhanced with the help of ERP, providing faster and more accurate responses to inquiries and issues, companies see increased CSAT scores and a reduction in time to resolution metrics.

