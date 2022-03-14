Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?

With rising worldwide labor shortages, growing ecommerce demands, and ever-increasing requirements for improving speed and quality, many organizations are embracing automation to address these market-changing trends.

For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to move raw materials, work-in-process, parts, tools, and finished goods around the facility. But how do you decide whether AMRs are the right fit for your needs?

Check out this eBook to learn:

When AMRs are (and are not) a good solution to investigate for your facility.

Why AMRs over other types of automation solutions, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs) or conveyors?

