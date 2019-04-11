Wildeck offers even more ways to use overhead space and keep it safe

Wildeck (Booth S1241) is focused on helping customers better utilize the overhead cube they’re already paying for. Mezzanines already have a great capital depreciation schedule, and with vertical reciprocating conveyors, express lifts, rider lifts and more, they can be accessed in creative ways.

“Guarding is very important for safety, but guarding for equipment is not always on customers’ radar,” says Kelly Kamlager, director of marketing for Wildeck. “You’ve invested in the equipment, so don’t let it get damaged or that will be the next emergency you have to deal with.”

Kamlager also highlighted products to augment to performance and safety of pick modules.

The Pallet Drop Zone (DZ) Safety Gate is equipped with a double-sided gate. As one side is raised, the other closes, ensuring elevated ledges are protected at all times. In contrast to similar double-sided gate designs, the DZ gate utilizes more than one pivot point on the pivoting arms. This results in vertical articulating movement that minimizes overall footprint while maximizing the efficiency of vertical and horizontal storage space. The DZ gate can be customized on all three planes, making it one of the most flexible gates on the market.

The DZ is designed for single or double pallets up to 72 inches high. The DZ gate can be installed directly onto rack structures, as a rack mounted installation, or by itself as a freestanding unit bolted to the deck.















